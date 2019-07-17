Poachers resume pre-season action with arrival of Blackstones

Boston Town will return to pre-season action tonight as they host Blackstones at the DWB Stadium.

Gary Edgley’s side will be looking to build upon their 7-3 success over Hykeham Town last week.

New signing Patrick Muirhead made his mark last Thursday - scoring for the Poachers in their 7-3 success and also getting on the scoresheet for the Reserves on the same evening as they defeated Kirton Town 4-1.

Liam Tunstall (four), Lee Beeson and Luke White also netted against Hykeham.

Kick off will be 7.45pm.

On Saturday they host Gibralta-based Europa Point at Tattershall Road (KO 3pm).