Poachers return to FA Cup action

Boston Town will be looking to claim another cash windfall as they return to FA Cup action.

The Poachers will host United Counties League Premier Division rivals Leicester Nirvana in the preliminary round of the competition on Saturday.

And while Wembley may still be a long way away, there is definitely an incentive on offer with the winners receiving £2,890 and the losing side banking £960.

Both Gary Edgley’s side and Nirvana collected £2,250 for victories in their extra-preliminary round matches, Town beating Mulbarton Wanderers 4-2 in a replay last Tuesday after a 0-0 draw in Norfolk. Nirvana, meanwhile, beat Oadby Town 2-1.

While both sides are still finding their feet in the league this season, Boston have picked up points against Northampton ON Chenecks and Harborough while Nirvana have suffered defeats at the hands of Rugby Town (3-0) and Desborough (3-2).

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.

ON Chenecks had struck the Town woodwork before the hosts opened the scoring through Alex Beck’s 16th-minute header at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

But on the stroke of half time the scores were level.

Edgley’s side couldn’t find the breakthrough they wanted after the break, with Chenecks rattling their woodwork again at the death.

In last Tuesday’s FA Cup replay, Luke White put Town 2-0 up within 20 minutes, only for Ben Thompson to reduce the arrears after the break.

But Thompson saw red for a handball on the line on the hour mark, Lee Beeson converting from the spot.

Sam Whiting added a second for Wanderers before Corey Cunliffe settled the contest with Town’s fourth.