Poachers’s magnificent seven

Boston Town’s end of season presentation evening saw seven different players scoop seven different awards.

Manager gary Edgley had praised his side’s team ethic throughout the campaign, and that was evident by the number of different players who caught the eye.

The winners were: Supporters’s player of the year - Travis Portas; Players’s player of the year - Corey Cunliffe; Manager’s player of the year - Dan Moulds; Chairman’s player of the year - Danny Horton; Young player of the year - Kyle Watkins; Top goalscorer - Tiago Nassunculo; Goal of the season - Liam Tunstall.

Manager Edgley and assistant Lori Borbely also made presentations to many of the club’s volunteers in recognition of their efforts this season - and also to long-serving chairman Mick Viines.

Entertainment was provided by Tony ‘Memphis’ King.

Pictured are the prizewinners with Edgley and Borbely.