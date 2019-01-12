Poachers set for derby duel

Boston Town are facing a derby duel with Pinchbeck United on Saturday.

There may be 15 places between the third-placed Knights and third-bottom Poachers, but Gary Edgley’s side will travel to the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field buoyed by Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Peterborough Northern Star, which lifted them out of the drop zone.

Liam Tunstall’s goal ended Town’s eight-game winless run and also marked their first UCL Premier Division success since October.

Pinchbeck, however, are unbeaten in their past seven league contests.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the DWB Stadium in August, which saw Jack Smith and Fraser Bayliss dismissed for United and Ollie Pinner sent off for the hosts.

The match kicks off at 3pm.