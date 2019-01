Boston Town head to ON Chenecks on Saturday looking to make it four games unbeaten (KO 3pm).

The Poachers - buoyed by the return of attacker Fraser Bayliss from Pinchbeck United - thrashed Leicester Nirvana 5-0 at the weekend.

Now Gary Edgley’s team hope to claim more vital points in their survival bid against the side in 16th, one place but six points ahead of them.

Chenecks, however, have won their last three fixtures, scoring 10 times and not conceding.