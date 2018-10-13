Poachers snatch late point at Eynesbury

Boston Town grabbed a dramatic 88th-minute leveller away at highflying Eynesbury Rovers.

Jordan Tate was on target to earn the point.

Gary Edgley’s Poachers had suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Rovers last month and travelled to Cambridgeshire looking for revenge against a side who began the day 13 places higher in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Boston handed a debut to striker Kemal Yenibertiz, who has joined on loan from Grantham Town.

A spirited first half saw the two sides go in goalless, but Eynesbury soon took the lead after the re-start.

But at the death the away side earned a share of the spoils.