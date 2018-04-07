Poachers want to keep win run going

Boston Town will be looking to keep their winning run going when they face a league double this week.

The Poachers have won their past four games in the United Counties League Premier Division, and Dennis Greene’s side are keen for more of the same when they return to action at the weekend, following two postponements over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Boston will be in action at Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday, before hosting Cogenhoe United at the DWB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Swans are still very much in the title race and the Poachers will face a stern test at Willen Road (KO 3pm).

Cogenhoe, meanwhile, sit in mid-table.

Tuesday’s game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Town were left without any Easter action when Saturday’s trip to Harborough Town and Monday’s home derby against Sleaford Town both fell foul of waterlogged pitches.

The Harborough match has been re-arranged for April 24.

The Poachers made it four wins in a row with a 4-1 victory over Desborough Town at the DWB Stadium last Tuesday evening.

Cameron Johnson scored twice, with Lewis Scattergood and Fraser Bayliss also finding the net in a comfortable victory.