Pogson and Smith join Wyberton

Elliot Pogson and Jack Smith have agreed to join Wyberton.

Colts boss Joe Greswell is keen to strengthen his side for the upcoming campaign, and has already been given the thumbs up by two of his summer targets.

While midfielder Pogson has recent knowledge of the Causeway club, defender Smith will link up with the squad after gaining UCL Premier experience with Holbeach United, Boston Town and Pinchbeck.

“Elliot has rejoined us as he left halfway through last season due to work commitments, and Jack Smith has also joined,” Greswell told The Standard.

“Pog has always been a big part of the group, on and off the field. Considering he is still quite young he has a lot of Lincs League experience and it was a no-brainer bringing him back.

“Jack is a natural leader and a born winner. Everyone who knows Jack knows he hates losing and that is something I wanted to bring into the squad.

“He has tons of experience and will definitely improve us.”

Wyberton begin their pre-season campaign by facing Boston League Kirton Town next Wednesday.

Manager Greswell has been impressed with what he has seen so far in training.

“We have been back for three weeks now and I have to say that I have been very happy with all the sessions so far,” he added.

“I’ve spoke about how last season we took a naive approach and how looking back we could have done things differently.

“So far so good and the lads have came back with the right attitude.

“Squad wise I’m happy too. Everyone from last season’s squad who I wanted to keep has agreed to stay, which was massive.

“Firstly, I wanted to build on last season and sometimes it is just important to keep the lads you have then go out looking for players.

“Now we have a great base, we are now talking to four or five players to possibly bring in.”

Pre-season schedule: July 17 v Kirton Town N, July 20th v Sleaford Town A, July 24 v Holbeach United Reserves H, July 27 v Boston Town A, August 2 v Moulton Harrox A, August 6 v Spalding United U23s H.