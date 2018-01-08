Search

Postponed match was ‘blessing in disguise’, says Boston Town boss Frost

Gary Frost (left) and Lori Borbely.
Gary Frost admitted that Boston Town’s postponed game at Oadby was a ‘blassing in disguise’.

The Poachers were due to travel to Leicestershire to face the UCL Premier’s basement side on Saturday.

But with Town suffering a series of injuries, manager Frost wasn’t arguing when he took the call to say the hosts were suffering from a waterlogged pitch.

“We were down to a bare 14, including Lori (Borbely, assistant manager. It was a blessing in disguise,” he said.

Jordan Nuttell, Duran Reynolds and Ollie Pinner were among the walking wounded this weekend.

“I know we have a backlog of games, but I’d rather go there with a full team and be able to give a proper account of ourselves,” Frost added.