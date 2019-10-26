Potsponed Oadby match 'feels like a win' - Boston Town boss Edgley

Gary Edgley admitted that having Boston Town's match at Oadby postponed 'feels like a win'.

The Poachers' match at Freeway Park fell foul of the rain today, which suited the manager just fine.

"It feels like a win for me today," said Edgley, whose injury-struck side were down to the bare bones.

"We had 11. That's it, 11 including Lori (Borbely, assistant).

"We've got more players on the physio's bench than available.

"If any team in this division was without five or six players they'd struggle, so I'm taking it as a massive plus today."

Following back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the United Counties League Premier Division at Rothwell Corinthians on Tuesday evening and home to Rugby Town last weekend, Edgley believes that some team bonding is in order.

The Poachers squad will 'have a beer and watch some football' in town this afternoon.

However, that midweek defeat is still frustrating Edgley.

"We go to Rothwell on a Tuesday night. I left Skegness at 4.10pm and got to the ground just before 7pm," he said.

"By the time we're all ready and on the pitch it's 7.15pm which only gives us 15-20 minutes to get ready.

"We play Deeping on two Saturdays. They should be our midweeks. It's crazy.

"We had Lori playing for the first time in seven weeks and he's still got a bad back. Chris Shipley made his first start in five months and we had to play Lee Beeson and we should really be resting him."

Town return to action on November 9 when they face Leicester Nirvana.