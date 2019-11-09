'Proud' Craig Elliott praises clinical Boston United as dream FA Cup run continues

Craig Elliott.

Andi Thanoj netted a brace and Luke Shiels and Jake Wight also found the net as Boston won 4-2 at Carshalton Athletic.

"I'm absolutely delighted, a proper FA Cup tie, a really good game," manager Elliott said.

"I'm just really delighted for everyone involved today, we got over the line as ultimately, that's what it's all about.

"I think we were clinical at the right times and got the job done. I'm really proud of the players."

Thanoj has only scored three goals in 79 appearances for Boston, all of them coming in this season's cup run.

"Its incredible to not score until the FA Cup, two absolute quality finishes as well," Elliott added.

"I was on his back a bit as I felt he was a little bit careless in midfield second half, but it's about being right at the right time. He was. Fair play to him."

Brad Abbott also drew praise for a vital goalline block with the scores goalless.

"I think in the FA Cup these are the moments that turn you and can lift you," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"You need those moment to go for you. You need that bit of luck."