QUADRANT UPDATE: Boston United chairman and manager oversee new stand being assembled

Chairman David Newton and manager Craig Elliott oversaw construction work at Boston United’s new stadium today.

The steel frame of the Town End stand is currently being assembled, with work on the main stand beginning on Monday.

Construction work at the new stadium.

“A lot of work has taken place below ground and at ground level, so it’s nice to see the structure of the building now taking shape,” Mr Newton told bufc.co.uk.

“The initial steelwork on the north stand should complete this week and the steel erection starts on Monday on the west stand, so if all goes to plan in around six or seven weeks’ time, the frame and terracing on the main stand should be complete.

“We are currently on programme, so hopefully the weather will continue to be kind to us and allow the good progress to continue. My thanks go to the construction team and contractors who are doing a fantastic job.”

The Pilgrims, currently playing their final season at York Street, their home since 1933, are planning on kicking off next season in their new stadium.

Secretary Craig Singleton with Newton and Elliott.

More than 350 tonnes of steel will be used on the whole Community Stadium project at The Quadrant development.

Adjacent Costa Coffee, Burger King, Greggs and Starbucks sites are all now open for business.