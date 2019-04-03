Railway Athletic come from behind against Woodhall Spa United to win Reserve Cup

Railway Athletic Reserves came from behind to win the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup last night.

Adam Brooks’s strike from the edge of the penalty area gave Woodhall Spa United Reserves an early lead at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

However, the Railway fought back to lift the trophy, thanks to finishes from Jenson Bark, Steve Appleby and Adam Lyon.

RAILWAY: Moore, Richardson, Appleby, Stephenson, Williams, Munn, Anderson, Mason, Bark, Parla, Dakin, Lyon, Langley, Woods.

WOODHALL: Johnson, Huckle, Emerson, Wainwright, Barrand, Fiddies, Lindsey, Hobson, Casswell, Brooks, Draper, Cranfield, Riley, Hall.