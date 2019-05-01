RANKED: Boston United named a staggering 49 players in their squad this season... how does that compare to recent campaigns?
Boston United named a staggering 49 players in their matchday squads this season.
But while it may seem that Craig Elliott got through an enormous number of charges in one campaign, it isn’t too dissimilar to the numbers used in recent years. Here we look at the number of players named in squads, and given match time, over the past 15 seasons...
1. 2009-10 - 33 players
Named: 33. Used: 33. Most apps: Danny Sleath (52). Fewest apps: Tyrone Kirk, Rory Prendergast, Chris Baker, Tom Hopper (1).