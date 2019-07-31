Regular football will transform Jake Wright into a ‘top player’, says Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott is tipping Jake Wright for a big future in the game - but says the striker needs game time to fulfil his potential.

The striker scored twice in Boston United’s 3-0 county cup win over Stamford on Monday, after securing a long-term loan deal from parent club York City.

“He’s got an edge on other players at the minute, that sharpness,” said Elliott, of the forward who netted twice in a four-game stint under him at York Street last season.

“I’m on record as saying the lad, given time and patience, will be a top player. I hope that’s at Boston.

“I think he’s been lost in the wilderness amongst a lot of good players at York.

“I’ve seen him at a few clubs. I’ve done my homework and I think he’ll do well in the game.”

Wright will now compete with Jordan Thewlis, Shaun Tuton, Dominic Knowles, Tom Clare, Jay Rollins and Nicky Walker for a place in United’s attack.

