RETAINED LIST: Nicky Wroe has Boston United contract terminated, winger agrees terms, four players released

Nicky Wroe has had his Boston United contract terminated by mutual consent.

The former Football League midfielder was signed up for the 2019-20 campaign following his move from Bradford Park Avenue in January.

However, he has left the club following talks with manager Craig Elliott, citing work and travel commitments.

The Pilgrims have released their retained list for the upcoming campaign,with winger Jonathan Wafula agreeing terms to remain at the Jakemans Stadium and defenders Ryan Cresswell and Ben Davies invited to return to the club for pre-season.

George Willis, Andi Thanoj, Brad Abbott, Ashley Jackson, Nicky Walker, Jay Rollins and Ben Middleton are already under contract.

Gavin Allott and Ryan Qualter have rejected offers.

Andre Johnson, Jordan Slew, Dylan Parkin and Jonny Margetts have been released.

Loanees Tom Clare, Cameron Hawkes and George Smith have returned to their parent clubs, although Clare and Hawkes have both subsequently been released by Bradford City.