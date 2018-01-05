Return to action for Wyberton and AFC

AFC Boston will resume their Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League campaign on Saturday with a tough clash against highflying Ruston Sports - as second-bottom host second.

It will be the Boston side’s first contest in five weeks.

Their final game of last year, their derby clash with Wyberton, was postponed due to a frozen pitch and, due to a blank week the previous Saturday, the side’s winter break began on December 2.

Rustons ended 2017 level on points with leaders Horncastle Town following a dramatic 5-3 victory over their opponents, netting twice in the final minutes to claim the three points.

They also have a game in hand on the Wongers and will be keen to keep their good form going against a side who haven’t picked up a point since November 11.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 2pm.

Wyberton - who currently sit eighth in the Lincs League - will also return to action, although they will turn their attention to the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.

The Villagers face a derby clash away at Boston Saturday league Premier Division outfit Coningsby.

Joe Greswell’s side are also returning to action for the first time since December 2, when they thrashed Crowle Town Colts 5-0 in the previous round.

Kick off at the Allan Barker Recreation Field will be at 1.30pm.