ROBINS V PILGRIMS: Boston United into FA Cup's second round after victory at Carshalton Athletic

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Eric Brown.

(Christie Pattisson 72; Andi Thanoj 33, 90, Luke Shiels 37, Jake Wright 90)

First things first: Boston United are into the FA Cup's second round.

For the first time under the Chestnuts. For the first since 2005. For the first time as a non-league club in 23 long, frustrating, agonising years, the Pilgrims find themselves in the hat for a round two draw.

Andi Thanoj, Luke Shiels and Jake Wright scored the all-important goals as Craig Elliott's squad ended Carshalton Athletic's impressive 10-game unbeaten run at the War Memorial Ground.

Christie Pattisson gave the hosts hope and Boston a nervy final few minutes, but Boston held firm with Thanoj grabbing his second of the day in stoppage time.

FA Cup fever has swept through this part of Lincolnshire in recent weeks, and nobody is ready for it to finish just yet, the party in the capital and beyond expected to continue late into the night.

Thanoj proved that lightning does strike twice as the Pilgrims midfielder opened the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Having waited 76 appearances to get his name on the United scoresheet in the previous round at Hednesford Town, Thanoj found the net with yet another well-placed free kick.

And it looked as if Boston were suddenly producing a greatest hits montage of the cup run so far as Luke Shiels made it 2-0 four minutes later.

The skipper - who grabbed the only goal of the game at Sutton Coldfield - used his head again, this time netting after Tom Platt had guided Martyn Woolford's corner back across goal.

Things became nervy for Boston when they conceded their first goal of this season's cup run.

After 342 minutes, Pattisson was the man, slotting home from close range after Crook parried Ricky Korboa's effort.

But Thanoj struck again with a left-footer in stoppage time after connecting with Wright's pass.

The scoreline looked all the more comfortable as Wright added to the tally seconds later, rounding the keeper to slot home.

United began the first half with purpose, Woolford finding the side netting with a free kick and Dominic Knowles yet again slotting home, only to be denied by an offisde flag.

The away side - backed by a magnificent travelling support who had made the long journey to south London - didn't have it all their own way in the opening 45 minutes, and needed Brad Abbott to make a vital goalline clearance as Bobby Price's drive beat Peter Crook with the scores goalless.

But then Boston grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Simon Ainge's drive brought out a brave block by Daniel Pappoe before Thanoj and Shiels put the Pilgrims firmly in the driving seat.

It looked as if Ainge's afternoon was to end early as the defender pulled up. But with Alex Penny ready to come on the central defender signalled he was fit to continue.

But as the second half kicked off, Penny had replaced his teammate at the back.

Carshalton looked to get themselves back into the game as they went on the offensive, Kershaney Samuels firing a strike off target before Crook saved at the feet of Korboa and repelling Tommy Bradford's effort.

Luke Read was next to try his luck, heading wide from a deep corner. The same fate befell Paris Hamilton-Downes' effort minutes later.

But that pressure paid off in the 72nd minute as Pattisson reduced the arrears.

Boston subs Jay Rollins and jake Wright combined with the latter unable to force home his teammates' telling cross, Abbott's follow-up deflected wide.

From the resultant corner, Shiels' looping header fell the wrong side of the woodwork.

Into stoppage time Boston were ready for a late onslaught from the hosts, but Thanoj and Wright ensured it was comfortale by the final whistle.

United were into round two, having successfully navigated four away trips to tricky, spirited lower league opposition.

What happens in the next round is yet to be seen, but so far the numbers look good. Played four, scored 10, conceded one. Oh, and £72,750 in the bank.

CARSHALTON: Perntreou, Price, Hamilton-Downes, Pappoe (Bradford 42), Dudley (Adenyi 65), Hein (Koroma HT), Korboa, Read, Pattisson, Samuels, Haxhiu; Subs (not used): Cheadle, Kamara, Centenera-Perez.

UNITED: Crook, Duhaney, Whittle, Platt, Ainge (Penny HT), Shiels, Thanoj, Abbott, Knowles (Rollins 78), Thewlis (Wright 85), Woolford; Subs (not used): Willis, Jackson, Tuton, Wafula.

REF: Tom Reeves.