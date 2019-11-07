Rollins and Wright to bolster Boston United attack for FA Cup clash at Carshalton Athletic

Jay Rollins.

A place in the second round – plus £36,000 in prize money – awaits the winners of the clash at the War Memorial Ground.

Wright – who scored three times in four appearances before tearing his hamstring in August – made his long-awaited return to action during Tuesday night’s Lincs Senior Cup semi-final victory over Grantham Town.

Club captain Rollins missed out on Saturday’s 3-1 win at AFC Telford United, also due to a hamstring problem. He didn't feature in midweek.

Jake Wright.

“It was precautionary with Jay,” manager Craig Elliott explained.

“He should be fine for Saturday, but it would have been foolish to start him last week.

“(Jake has) been a good player for us and we’ve missed him.”

Shaun Tuton and Jordan Adebayo-Smith may also be among the players giving Elliott food for thought following thir heroics against the Gingerbreads.

United have beaten Stamford, Sutton Coldfield and Hednesford Town on their march to the first round.

Their reward was a fourth away day at lower-level opposition, but Elliott will refuse to underestimate the Isthmian League Premier Division Robins.

Carshalton have only lost once in their past 10 matches, which have included five draws but also an 2-1 FA Cup win over National League Dagenham and Redbridge at the War Memorial Ground.

"They don’t lose a lot of games,” said Elliott. “They draw quite a few, so we’re expecting it to be very tight.

“It’s not easy going to teams in lower divisions because underdogs will always fancy their chances of winning a one-off game.

“It’s a new ground and a new team for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

United will travel down on the day, despite the majority of players living in Yorkshire and the north-west.

“We thought about how to approach it,” Elliott added. “But we decided to travel down on the day.

“It gives us a chance to go over things together on the bus.

“Our players are used to travelling. They travel a long way for home games, a lot of them.”

United will return to National League North action on Tuesday evening when they face Spennymoor Town at Brewery Field.