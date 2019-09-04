Rollins hails Boston United’s ‘class’ defence after third clean sheet in a row

Jay Rollins hailed Boston United’s ‘class’ defence after last night’s shut-out at Kettering Town.

The back line kept their third clean sheet in a row as the Pilgrims left Latimer Park with a 2-0 victory.

Boston - who have now gone 280 minutes without conceding - have let in six goals in their opening eight league matches, with only second-place York City (five) shipping fewer so far this campaign.

“They’ve been class since they’ve come in, solid,” said Rollins.

“You can tell, compared to last year, the number of goals we’ve conceded.

“When you know you’re stronger at the back it gives you more freedom, but the gaffer tells us to expres oursleves anyway. It’s what he likes us to do.”

Rollins marked his retrun from a three-match suspension, following his part in the melee against Leamington, by opening the scoring last night, blasting into the net following a scramble in the box.

“It was good to get on the scoresheet and good to be back,” he said after netting his first league goal of the campaign.

“When you’re in on corners there’s every chance it will land so you’ve got to take it.

“It’s good to get off the mark, I feel I should have scored earlier. But the gaffer’s been saying ‘keep plugging away’. Hopefully I can get a few more.”

Club captain Rollis is still frustrated at having to sit out three matches, but says lessons have been learned.

He added: “I was gutted. I still think it was a yellow but it has been frustrating.

“It happens at this level, spur of the moment.

“I saw something going off in the corner (last night) and this time I stayed out the way.”

A ‘proper National League North victory’

