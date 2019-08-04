Rollins hits ground running after enjoying a full pre-season with Boston United

Club captain Jay Rollins believes that having his first proper pre-season in three years has allowed him to hit the ground running.

The Boston United winger was one of the stand-out performers in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chester.

He sat out pre-season and missed the first 20 matches of the previous campaign as he overcame a groin injury.

And the year before that he rejoined United five games late after spending the summer trialling with Grimsby Town.

“This time last year I was coming off feeling stiff and having niggles,” Rollins said.

“I feel good and look forward to the next game.”

Reflecting on the game, Rollins was frustrated the Pilgrims couldn’t take three points after George Waring cancelled out Jordan Thewlis’ opener in a game where United overcome a slow start to finish stronger.

“We’ll take a point but we do feel it was points dropped and they were there for the taking,” Rollins added.

“Our first half performance let us down, second half we were strong.

“They were hard to break down. They were a physical side and they’ll be happy with a point.”