Rollins looks to complete Bradford Park Avenue hat-trick with Boston United

Jay Rollins knows what it’s like to score winning gaols against Bradford Parke Avenue, and he is hoping to repeat the feat today.

The Boston United attacker - who scored in Tuesday’s win at kettering - has netted in two previous victories over the Avenue.

He and Kalern Thomas secured a 2-0 win at the Horsfall Stadium in January 2017.

Eleven months ealier Rollins and Dayle Southwell secured a 2-1 success at the same venue.

Now he’s hoping for his hat-trick as Bradford arrive at the Jakemans Stadium (KO 3pm).

However, he refuses to underestimate the side sitting second-bottom.

“Look at what happened at Gloucester, no disrespect,” Rollins said, reflecting on the Pilgrims’ only defeat of the season.

“Anyone can win on the day. You just have to go in the right frame of mind.

“Hopefully we can get the win and hopefully I can chip in with another goal.”

Bradford’s 1-0 success at Darlington is their only win of the campaign to date and they currently have the worst defensive record in the National League North, having conceded 24 times in nine matches.