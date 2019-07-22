Rollins named Boston United club captain, Shiels to skipper playing side

Jay Rollins has been made Boston United’s club captain.

The winger, currently the Pilgrims’ longest-serving player, has been handed the honour by manager Craig Elliott, while defender Luke Shiels will captain the playing side.

Luke Shiels, left, with Peter Crook.

“Luke obviously has past experience of leading teams in this league,” said manager Elliott.

“I have been impressed with the way he conducts himself and you can clearly see his leadership qualities.

“I think it is fitting that Jay is club captain this season.

“He’s our longest-serving player and somebody who shows the right attitude in every game.

“He’s a well-respected player both on and off the pitch.”