Boston Town were hit for five at Rugby Town

With new manager Gary Edgley not taking over until Monday, it was down to Lori Borbely and Les Townrow to take charge of the team.

But Rugby are one of the title favourites for a reason and stormed into a 2-0 interval lead.

Richard Ford pulled one back, but Rugby led 3-1 by the break.

Two more followed soon after the re-start, only for Scott Coupland to net another consolation for Boston with 25 minutes to go.