Sacking managers so early in season is ‘arrogant and disrespectful’ - Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott has labelled rival National League North clubs ‘disrespectful’ for sacking their managers in the opening stages of the season.

Bradford Park Avenue parted company with Garry Thompson and Shaun Gardner after two games, with the side winless and bottom of the table.

Hereford head coach Marc Richards left his post after three matches, the Bulls parting company with a boss early in the campaign for a second successive season following Peter Beadle’s departure last September.

“I think personally for me, Hereford have their own agenda, But for me it’s disrespectful to the league, what they’ve done in the last two seasons, sacking two managers who have done a good job,” Elliott said.

“It’s disrespectful to think you can come in and win games week after week.

“I think it’s taken a lot of big clubs like ourselves to realise this league is hard.”

Spaking after Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Leamington, Elliott reiterated his argument that success takes time at this level.

“That’s why, I repeat, we shouldn’t be thinking ‘we should beat little Leamington’,” he added.

“They’re agood team. They’ve got my full respect, they’re a difficult team to break down.

“For teams to sack managers so early, it’s a bit arrogant to be honest with you. You have to give them (managers) time to settle in this league.

“You have to respect the league as it’s a difficult one to get out of. As Stockport have shown, it takes time.”