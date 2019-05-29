Scotney set for international double following England call-up

Dave Scotney is preparing for international duty.

The Boston United Walking Football player-manager has been selected to represent England WFA’s over 50s squad in the upcoming European Nations Cup.

Scotney, who scored 298 UCL Premier goals in a two-decade playing career with Boston Town, has been named in the squad which will face Italy and Wales at Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium on Sunday, June 9.

Scotney is no stranger to international football, having scored for England in their walking football clash against Wales in September, grabbing the fourth goal in a 5-0 victory at Jenner Park, the home of Barry Town.