‘Sharper’ Boston United ready for Alfreton test

Craig Elliott expects his Boston United side to look sharper as they face Alfreton Town tomorrow night.

The Pilgrims kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Chester on Saturday.

As United head to the Impact Arena, Elliott is expecting a different test against Billy Heath’s Reds, while hoping his newly-assembled squad continue to develop their understandings with one another.

“I think the lads will get sharper,” he said.

“It will come. It was a good start for us and we’ll get better.

“I think we need to get a bit more combination and movement up front, as that’s where the strength is.”

Elliott hasn’t ruled out tinkering with his starting XI.

“There might be one or two decisions to be made,” he added.

“It was the first 90 for our players and it’s a very different tempo to pre-season.”

Alfreton were beaten 1-0 by a late goal at Brackley at the weekend.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.