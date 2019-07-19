Shaun Tuton added to impressive Boston United strikeforce

Striker Shaun Tuton has been added to Boston United’s impressive attack.

The former Barnsley goalscorer, who spent last season with Spennymoor Town and Chorley, has caught the eye on trial with the Pilgrims.

He scored in the victory over Workop and teed up George Green following a mazy run as United overcame Scunthorpe in the county cup.

“I’ve watched a lot of him over the years and he’s a top player,” Elliott said of Tuton, who he came close to landing last season.

“I have tried to sign him a few times since I’ve been at Boston and I do think his best position is down the middle.”

Tuton will fight for a place in United’s attack along with Jordan Thewlis, Tom Clare and Jay Rollins, plus Nicky Walker and Dominic Knowles, who are both currently injured.