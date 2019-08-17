Shaun Tuton replaces injured Jake Wright as Boston United host Guiseley

Shaun Tuton will make his first league start for Boston United after Jake Wright was ruled out due to injury.

The Striker, who came close to netting off the bench in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Leamington, is the only change to Craig Elliott’s side as they host Gusieley (KO 3pm).

Wright, on loan from York City, is out of the squad, suffering with a hamstring injury.

Nicky Walker will return to the bench.

Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins are both starting but will begin their three-match bans for red cards picked up in a melee during the Leamington game after today’s contest.

UNITED: Crook, Byrne, Whittle, Platt, Ainge, Shiels, Rollins, Abbott, Tuton, Knowles, Thewlis; Subs: Jackson, Thanoj, Clare, Willis, Walker.

GUISELEY: Sykes-Kenworthy, McNally, Nicholson, Cantrill, Bencherif, Garner, Felix, Barkers, Martin, Soleman, Johnson; Subs: Clayton, Starcenko, Digie, Scrivens, Allinson.

REF: Adam Williamson.