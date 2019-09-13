Simon Ainge wants to live ‘the dream’ with Boston United at Gateshead as two top defences do battle

Two of the National League North’s best defences will be looking to out-do one another as Boston United face Gateshead tomorrow – but Simon Ainge says three points will always be more important than a clean sheet.

The Pilgrims and their hosts have both conceded seven goals so far this season, the joint-second best record behind York City (six).

“They’ve got a good defensive record but we’ll go up there looking to get the three points,” said United defender Ainge, who admits he’d rather score the winning goal than keep a shut-out.

“Scoring the winner is better. You want to win, don’t you?

“Keeping a clean sheet is always good, but you don’t always win.

“Maybe I could do both? That’ll be the dream.”

Ainge – who scored 35 times in 53 appearances with Harrogate Town – is desperate to add to his county cup goal against Stamford.

“It’s frustrating. I’ve had a few where I’m hitting the target and had one off the line. But I should have scored more,” he added.

“Hopefully they’re like busses. We’re looking a threat off set-pieces now, which is a good thing.

“I think it probably is down to Nicky (Walker), he’s got a good delivery.

“He’s taking the corners and we’ve stripped it back.

“We’re doing more simple routines rather than trying things that aren’t always working out.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.