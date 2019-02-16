Six of the best? Boston Town look to extend unbeaten run as they host Wellingborough

Boston Town will be looking to make it six of the best when they host Wellingborough Town today.

The Poachers stretched their unbeaten run to five games - their best sequence of the season - as they thrashed Wellingborough Whitworth 6-0 at the weekend.

And now they’ll be keen to claim another three points at the expense of their opponents’s neighbours.

Gary Edgley’s side were beaten 2-0 at the Dog and Duck in October and will be eager to gain their revenge.

Wellingborough are winless in their last five.

They have lost their last four games, conceding 14 and scoring twice.

The Poachers, in contrast, go into the game have recorded three consecutive wins without conceding for the first time in nine years.

They will be without Jordan Tate and Robert Raducan, both ruled out with foot injuries.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.