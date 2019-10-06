Skipper Luke Shiels hails Boston United’s ‘best result’

Luke Shiels was delighted to leave Sutton Coldfield Town with ‘the best result’.

The Boston United captain scored the only goal of the game as the Pilgrims secured an FA Cup success at Coles Lane, capping off a fine individual performance.

“We knew it would be tough, but we got a 1-0, the best result in my eyes,” Shiels said.

“I’m glad I got the goal as well.

“Keeping a clean sheet is always my main priority, but if you can get a goal and win I’ll take that to be fair.

“We’re all doing well, the whole team to be fair.”

United kept their eighth clean sheet of the campaign, matching the number of shut-outs secured throughout the whole of last season.

And Shiels believes team spirit is playing a big part in the club’s success.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it,” he added. “Everyone’s enjoying it.

“I’ve never been in a dressing room where everyone’s together. There’s no cliques. Everyone’s as one and it’s great when you’re winning as well.”

Craig Elliott was ‘disappointed’ with the Royals bench as the two managerial teams clashed late in the game.

However, he has nothing but praise for Shiels.

He said: “It was a good goal, that’s what he can do Shielsy. A great ball from Nicky Walker and I thought the captain was great today.

“He’s a leader, you can see that. He trains like that, which I love, full on and big tackles and big headers.

“I’m pleased he got the goal as I do expect him to do good numbers.

“These are the type of games that do lots for confidence as well.”