Slow start sees Wyberton beaten at Rustons

Two late withdrawals and two early goals played their part as Wyberton were beaten 4-1 at Ruston Sports.

Colts manager Joe Greswell said: “It’s never easy going there, and our job was made even harder when two lads pulled out the morning of the game, two lads who would have started and made a difference.

“We missed them both but as one was a defender that really hurt us.

“We only had one recognised centre back and coming to Ruston, who like to go direct and are very good at it, hurt us.”

A bad start proved costly as Wyberton were beaten at the defending Lincs League champions.

The Colts failed to deal with an early blitz and trailed 2-0 within 10 minutes.

The opening goal was a route one kick up field from the keeper which the Wyberton defence made a real mess of, gifting the Ruston striker his first goal of the afternoon.

Number two was similar, another long kick up field which again Wyberton failed to deal with.

The Ruston player picked up the ball on the byline, pulled it back to the edge of the area and that man Alex Mackinder fired home.

Wyberton sorted themselves out and started to get a bit of joy, but they couldn’t find the back of the net. Youngster Kai Skinner, on another day, could have had a brace.

As Wyberton looked to be getting back into the game disaster struck and they shipped two more before the break.

An own goal made it three and the fourth came when the call struck a Wyberton player and landed kindly for the hosts.

In the second half Wyberton came out firing and found themselves a goal in the opening minute.

A cross found its way to Ben Jaques, who volleyed home.

Wyberton found the Ruston keeper in a bit of form and he made three smart saves while James Doughty in the Wyberton goal was kept busy too.

However, the score remained at 4-1.

Greswell added: “We had to change lads in two or three positions to try to give us our best chance of winning and, to be fair, I had to keep changing things during the game and we never settled.

“That’s not an excuse for our first half display and four individual mistakes gave them four goals and, against a side like them, you can’t do that.

“It wasn’t all bad though as we called up two lads from the development side who didn’t disappoint.

“James Payling is doing a great job with them and when I need players from his side, I know they’re ready and never disappoint.”

Wyberton travel to Louth on Saturday (KO 2pm).