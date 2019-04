Spilsby Town will face Swineshead Institute in the final of the SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup tonight.

The Boston Saturday League Premier Division champions will be keen to add to their silverware while the Tutes will want to end a frustrating season on a high.

Kick off will be at 7pm at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium.

T. Sharrock will be the match referee, assisted by D. Lovell, R. Dungworth and fourth official M. Bruntlett.