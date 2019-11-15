Squad strength is vital for Boston United as they face Farsley Celtic

Craig Elliott.

The Pilgrims travel to face Farsley Celtic on Saturday (KO 3pm), with United eager to pick up further valuable points in their push for the play-offs.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up, but we go into them with confidence,” Elliott said.

“We’ve got injuries and suspensions at the minute, so it’s all about the squad.

“We’ve got good players and everyone will be needed.”

Farsley have hit an unpredictable patch of form, but are unbeaten in their past three home games.