Boston Town’s summer rebuild has continued with the signing of Stacy Cartwright.

The defender joins Chris Shipley, Lee Beeson and Alex Beck in making the move from UCL Premier rivals Pinchbeck United.

Cartwright has also featured for Holbeach, Wisbech and Deeping Rangers.

Young midfielder Jordan Potts has re-signed for the club and was named in the squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Harborough.