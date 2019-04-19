Stand up and be counted! Elliott wants Boston United to show improvement against highflying Brackley

Craig Elliott has told his Boston United squad to stand up and be counted as they travel to highflying Brackley Town.

Today’s clash at St James’s Park sees the Pilgrims desperate to find some much-needed form against a side who could move to within three points of leaders Stockport if victorious.

Brackley have picked up 19 points from their last eight contests, with Boston having won one of their last five.

“Brackley are probably the last team you want to face in this league as they have got plenty of heart. They’re very physical and they’ll be ready for us,” Elliott said.

“I’ll be interested to see how players apply themselves, I’m interested to see who stands up to be counted.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game.”

With Stockport and title rivals Choley meeting tomorrow, the Saints have every incentive to go for the win.

Kick off will be at 3pm.