Standards raised, says Wyberton boss

Joe Greswell believes Wyberton will have to learn lessons from this season’s campaign - because the Lincs League is only going to get tougher.

The Colts secured sixth this term and reached the final of the Supplementary Cup.

But if they want to build on those achievements, manager Greswell says his team will have to move up a gear.

“Firstly I have to give the league credit,” he told The Standard.

“As I’ve said a few times, the standard this season has been brilliant.

“There’s been no easy game. Anybody could beat anybody, and when you win a game you know you’ve worked hard for the three points.

“Me personally, I can’t remember winning a game this season and thinking this was easy, so well done to the committee.”

Greswell (pictured) added: “As a club, we have really had a mixed season.

“We have had good games and bad games and I look back at this season as a learning curve.

“We have to learn from this season and take it into next as I am sure the standard will be even better next season.

“There’s already been a few rumours of a few decent teams joining the league next season so we have to be ready and prepared.”

However, the Colts boss says he will also learn lessons to improve the team.

Preparation wasn’t right for me at the start of the season. I have to be honest and take blame for that,” he added.

“No way did I think the league would be this tough.

“Saying that, the lads deserve credit and adjusted and went on some decent little runs during the season.

“Winning the team of the month for the first time was very pleasing. We had two decent cup runs, obviously getting to the final of the Supplementary cup.

“Losing was disappointing but we took pride in taking the league champions all the way and into extra time. It just wasn’t to be.

“There is room for improvement and we have the quality to win something next season.”