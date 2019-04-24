Stoppage-time winner sees Boston United under 19s end campaign with victory

Boston United’s youngsters ended their National League U19 Alliance campaign with a stoppage-time winner.

Will Jackson settled the contest as the Pilgrims beat Norwich City RDP 4-3 at the Jakemans Stadium.

Goalkeeper Nick Ivanov came off the bench to play outfield and provided the telling cross.

Jenson Bark, Lewis Bontoft and Jack Bastow also netted for Boston.

UNITED: Frestle, Stevens, Forbes (Jackson 46), Fisher, Sears, Young, Crashley (Ivanov 75), Bontoft, Bark, Gaukroger, Bastow (Barrett 90); Sub (not used): Holland.