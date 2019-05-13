Striker Jordan Thewlis signs for Boston United

Boston United have signed striker Jordan Thewlis.

The forward will have the chance to show Pilgrims fans what he can do after last season’s loan move from Harrogate Town ended in injury just minutes into his debut.

Thewlis suffered ankle ligament damage in the 1-1 draw at Chorley in December, just 21 minutes after arriving off the bench.

The 26-year-old was sidelined for much of the rest of the campaign but recovered and scored the goal against Gateshead which rubber-stamped Town’s place in the National League play-off contest at AFC Fylde.

But after leaving Wetherby Road at the end of the season, Craig Elliott pounced quickly to sign the player who had also been courting interest from league rivals Southport.

Thewlis is United’s second summer recruit following the arrival of defender Luke Shiels, who has also played for Harrogate.