Tate on target as Boston Town secure Cooks win in frantic match

UCL Premier

Boston Town 1 Cogenhoe United 0

Jordan Tate was the matchwinner as Boston Town made it back-to-back home wins following a frantic clash with Cogenhoe United.

As the full time whistle blew both teams would have felt they did enough to deserve the three points, but it was Gary Edgley’s side who added a tick to the win column against a side who began the day 11 places higher up the UCL Premier table.

It was a game where the Poachers - who handed debuts to former Lincoln City youngsters Danny Horton and Jacob Fenton - made their luck in the first half, and rode it in the second, the visitors hitting ther bar on three occasions.

Tate’s 29th minute strike, collecting a low cross yards from goal and tucking home on the spin, proved the difference.

But before that the hosts should have opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Cooks defender Dan Stevenson was adjudged to have fouled Robert Raducan, despite collecting the ball before his follow-through sent his opponent sprawling.

But from 12 yards Raducan’s effort was saved by keeper Stuart Lutter, who then reacted well to block the follow-up from Alex Nichols.

Kemal Yenibertiz curled one wide of the Cooks goal before, at the other end, Travis Portas was forced into denying Ryan Ansell with a solid save.

Tate netted the only goal of the game before Nichols forced an effort over following a flowing moving involving Raducan and Tate.

The half ended with Town firmly on top, Tate and Tyler Walker both firing efforts wide.

But Cogenhoe were a different side in the second half and, despite the Poachers displaying a new-found resilience, they were only a lick of paint from levelling.

Ansell, Matt Long and Liam Tuck all rattled Portas’ bar while Corey Newman and Tate were both called upon to make last-ditch goalline clearances.

Fenton couldn’t find the power to beat Lutter with a rare foray forward before normal service was resumed, Ansell firing over when well placed.

Town’s Vlad Lytvynets Was fortunate not to see red after kicking the ball away while on a yellow card, and an offside flag saved the right back a second time following an ill-timed last man challenge.

But he remained on the pitch and the Poachers remained in front to claim win number two of the season.

TOWN: Portas, Lytvynets, Newman, Moulds, Cunliffe, Walker (J. Sparrow 89), Horton, Tate, Yenibertiz (Borbely 66), Nichols (Fenton 56), Raducan; Subs (not used): Geglis, Pinner.