Team bonding sessions have helped Boston United hit ground running - Abbott

Brad Abbott says team bonding sessions have helped Boston United hit their stride early on this season.

The Pilgrims remain unbeaten after three matches, beating Leamington and drawing with Chester and Alfreton.

Nights out and team meals are helping create an all-for-one attitude at York Street, perhaps overly-expressed during the melee against Leamington on Tuesday evening.

“The lads have gelled really well,” midfielder Abbott said.

“There’s no certain groups, we all get on. We’ve been doing things together, whether it’s been going for a meal after training and stuff like that, so it’s been good.

“The new lads have settled and everyone seems to be pushing in the right direction.”

Finally getting a victory over Leamington brought a smile to Abbott’s face.

Prior to last night’s 1-0 victory, the midfielder had picked up one point from three matches against the Brakes with United.

“Ever since I’ve been at this club they’ve been a bogey club to us,” Abbott added.

“We’ve lost games against them and they’ve been that bogey team, so the lads were buzzing to get that win.

“I think as a team we’ve started really well. We felt (the win) coming.

“We were unlucky against Alfreton, we dominated that game second half and should have won it.

“The lads are buzzing and we need to kick on now.”

“Four yellow cards, nobody’s moaning!”