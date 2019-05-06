Thanks for memories, says Allott as he departs Boston United

Gavin Allott has thanked Boston United for the memories after announcing he won’t be remaining at the jakemans Stadium next season.

The striker scored 10 times in 25 appearances after moving from Frickley.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “As I won’t be signing for Boston for the coming season, I would like to thank everyone involved with the club for my time there this season... Craig (Elliott, manager), Strats (Lee Stratford, assistant), Tom (Chapman, physio), Rich (Lawrence goalkeeping coach), Craig S (Singleton, commercial manager), the chairman (David Newton) and board.

“I really enjoyed it in such a challenging league.

“Thank you to all the fans for their continued support throughout the season where there has been ups and downs, but really enjoyable at times.

I’m sure Boston will be a force to be reckoned with soon enough.

“Thank you for the memories.”