The floodlights went out three times, but Scott Dawson’s overhead kick lit the place up as Wyberton beat Sleaford Town Rangers

Wyberton picked up their first away win of the season as they left Sleaford Town Rangers with a 3-0 victory last night.

But this was no ordinary game as the floodlights went out three times in this Lincs Leaue fixture.

Neither team made any real clear-cut chances in the first half.

Wyberton defended well and looked dangerous from a couple of set pieces with Scott Dawson heading wide and then forcing the Sleaford keeper into a smart save.

Around the 30-minute mark, as the Colts were starting to find their stride, the lights went out which caused a halt in play for 10 mins.

Wyberton picked up where they left off but couldn’t find a break through.

As the second half got underway Wyberton stepped it up a gear.

Nicky Frost played a lovely one two with Daniel White, drove into the box and was brought down.

White stepped up and gave the Colts the lead from the spot.

The second came on the hour mark as a Tyrone Chase’s cross forced a Sleaford defender to slide the ball into his own net.

After the lights went out for a second time, causing another 10-minute break, Wyberton scored their final goal of the night.

From a corner, centre back Dawson found the net with an overhead kick.

With 10 minutes to go the lights went out a third time.

After discussions between the two managers it was agreed for the contest to end with a 3-0 scoreline in Wyberton’s favour.

Manager Joe Greswell was happy with the professionalism Wyberton showed in the victory.

“It was a tough night,” he said.

“We haven’t played in 10 days, the pitch wasn’t great and obviously the floodlight situation didn’t help with the stop-start, stop-start, but the boys got the job done and that’s what tonight was about.

“Firstly, I want to thank Sleaford’s manager for having the common sense to end the game at 3-0 with 10 to go.

“The lads have worked all day and get up early in the morning, so as I say I’m glad common sense was shown.

“Performance-wise it wasn’t the best but we did what we had to do on a tough pitch.

“I’ve got to give Amo (Daniel White) some credit. He is playing in a different role for us this season and really set the tone.

“Before the game and during the first break we were asking for someone to take the game and drive us across the line, he did that.”

Wyberton travel to Lincoln United Development on Saturday (KO 3pm).