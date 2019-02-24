“The lads deserve all the credit!” Greswell praises Wyberton side as they claim place in cup final

Wyberton manager Joe Greswell says his players deserve to take the plaudits as they progressed to the Supplementary Cup final.

Nathan Wright and Craig Parker found the net as the Colts won 2-1 at Lincs League leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

“The lads deserve all the credit,” Greswell said.

“We had a poor start to the season and spoke about getting to a final to turn a poor season into a good one.

“We are heading in the right direction to do that.

“We haven’t really added to the squad either and it’s the same lads that have turned it around.”

While Wyberton enjoyed their moment, Greswell reckons the hard work starts now.

He continued: “We will keep our feet firmly on the ground as we haven’t won anything yet but, as I’ve said, we are heading in the right direction and I’m a very happy man.

Wyberton will face either Brigg Town CIC or Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the final.

Wright grabbed the first goal of the game which really opened the match up.

A Parker free kick from the half way line found Wright, who smartly headed home to put Wyberton 1-0 up.

After the goal it was all Gainsborough, Wyberton defending well but being undone by a set piece.

The Trinity forward showed great movement to lose his marker and head home to make it 1-1 from a free kick.

The second half saw Gainsborough pick up where they left off but not really troubling the Wyberton goal.

The Colts looked dangerous on the counter but couldn’t find a way through.

That was until a corner came in from Nicky Frost that found its way to Parker, who volleyed home to make it 2-1 and send Wyberton into the final.