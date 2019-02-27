The lads need to know it’s a derby game or they’ll hurt us! Edgley warns Boston Town youngsters to prepare for ‘experienced’ Tigers

Gary Edgley has warned his Boston Town side they have to be ready for tonight’s Lincolnshire derby - or Holbeach United will ‘hurt’ them.

This evening two of the United Counties League Premier Division’s forms teams meet at Carter’s Park.

Edgley’s Poachers travel on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak, but the fourth-placed Tigers have seven straight league wins to their name.

“I have to really emphasise to the lads that this is a derby game, because a lot of our players aren’t from the town,” manager Edgley said.

“The fact of the matter is, we can’t afford local players like the Holbeaches and Pinchbecks, so we’ve had to bring in young lads from out the area.

“They’re good players, but they need to know it’s a derby game otherwise they’ll get caught out.

“Holbeach will be really up for it so we’ve got to make sure we are too or they’ll really hurt us.”

The Tigers will be Boston’s biggest test to date in their unbeaten 2019 run.

“Holbeach have a lot more experience in their team, they can always find a way to win,” Edgley added, aware of the test his side face

“We’re on a good run, seven unbeaten. But Holbeach have seven wins. It’s going to be a very tough game for us.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.