“The lads owed it to themselves to get the victory!” Boss Greswell a happy man as Wyberton earn instant revenge against Brigg

Wyberton gained instant revenge against Brigg Town CIC - beating them 3-0 at the Causeway on Saturday.

Nathan Wright scored twice and Jason Wade was also on target as the Colts got the better of the Lincs League highfliers seven days after their 3-2 county cup defeat.

Manager Joe Greswell was thrilled with the reaction: “I didn’t really say a lot before the game as the lads owed it to themselves to finally get the victory over these.

“Last week a poor first half killed us and the time before they scored a last-minute winner, so they were really up for today.

“It was important to get three points on the board as teams around us are starting to pick up points.”

It was end-to-end stuff in the first 15 minutes, with both teams asking questions of the opposing keeper, although it was Brigg who got a hold of the game for the remainder of the opening half hour.

But it was Wyberton that took the lead, Wright getting on the end of a flick-on and finishing with his right foot to give the hosts the lead.

It got better for Wyberton as Wright doubled the advantage, this time slotting home with his left.

Wyberton keeper James Doughty made two fine saves to make sure Wyberton kept hold of their clean sheet going into half time.

In the second half Brigg tried to find their way back into the game but it was the Colts who got the next goal.

Substitute Wade came on and made an impact with a tidy left-footed finish to make it 3-0.

Wyberton defended brilliantly, with everyone putting a shift in to make sure they got the three points and a clean sheet.