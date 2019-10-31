The 'Murder at York Street' and 10 other matches to give Boston United fans nightmares

Boston United may have enjoyed some big wins and memorable giant killings over the years, but like every football club the highs also come with the lows. Here are 11 matches from the club's history to spook you this Halloween...

Boston United 0 Peterborough United 12

December 31, 1938

Happy New Year! This heavy defeat was not the way United would have wished to sign off in 1938. United's Midland League defeat came just a week after Boston had beaten Posh 5-2 in the London Midweek League, a competition which also saw a team of second-string Pilgrims thrashed 10-2 at Fulham Reserves later that season.

Boston United 0 Spalding United 14

September 5, 1964

The Pilgrims' joint-heaviest defeat in their history came early in the 1964-65 campaign... against a team just few miles down the road. Financial difficulties had seen United withdraw from the Midland League, losing the majority of their players in the process. A team of amateurs playing in the Boston and District League Premier Division kept the club's name alive. In what the press called 'Murder at York Street', Midland League Spalding progressed comfortably in this FA Cup contest.

Boston United 0 British Railways 14

March 20, 1965

Who says lightning doesn't strike twice? The Pilgrims managed to record their worst-ever result twice in the space of one season. Just five months after being thrashed 14-0 against Spalding United, they suffered the same fate in a Boston and District League fixture at home. Opponents British Railways finished the season third, with the Pilgrims in 12th.

Kettering Town 5 Boston United 0

January 1, 1990

It may be hard to fathom these days, but Boston United and Kettering Town used to enjoy a fierce rivalry. The 1990s couldn't have started much worse for the Pilgrims, suffering a heavy drubbing at their rivals, just days after being beaten 2-1 at home.

Boston United 2 Canvey Island 3

September 25, 1993

United have had some FA Cup horror stories over the years. There was 2001's defeat to Northern Counties East League Brigg Town, who had to win eight matches before knocking out the eventual Conference champions 1-0. There were also defeats to Isthmian League Division One sides Aveley and Heybridge Swifts in the early 90s. But sandwiched in between those two defeats was the 3-2 home reverse to Essex Senior League outfit Canvey Island, when goals from Greg Fee and David Riley weren't enough for the Pilgrims.

Bath City 8 Boston United 0

Apil 20, 1999

Three days earlier Boston had beaten Bath 3-2 at York Street. It was a different story in the south west when the side - including a handful of youngsters - were beaten heavily.

AFC Bournemouth 2 Boston United 1

February 1, 2003

It may not have been a scoreline to raise the eyebows like others on the list. But it was the manner of this defeat which really hurt. Mark Angel had given United the lead with a wonder goal in the 77th minute before everything fell apart. Mark Greaves was dismissed for two bookings before Simon Weatherstone missed a one-on-one and the Cherries scored twice in stoppage time.

Boston United 0 Grimsby Town 6

February 3, 2007

The Pilgrims' record defeat in the Football League (they went close with 5-0 defeats to Carlisle, Mansfield and Shrewbury) came at the hands of their Lincolnshire rivals. Peter Bore scored a hat-trick for the Mariners, who arrived at York Street on the back of seven straight defeats.

Altrincham 7 Boston United 1

January 29, 2013

'At least it won't be as bad as last year' joked one player as Boston United made the midweek trip to Moss Lane. It was worse. The previous season Jason Lee's side were thrashed 6-1 in the north west. On this occasion, Graham Drury's Pilgrims were beaten by an even bigger margin, in a contest most memorable for Steve Spriggs' only 45 minutes in a Boston shirt.

North Ferriby United 3 Boston United 0

May 8, 2016

What could have been? Boston arrived at Grange Lane with a 2-0 lead from the first leg of this play-off semi-final. But from kick off they were outplayed by their hosts, who stormed in front and went on to win promotion to the National League.

AFC Fylde 9 Boston United 2

November 19, 2016

A terrible day for the Pilgrims, who were thrashed 9-2 at eventual champions AFC Fylde. Amazingly, the visitors took the lead through Jay Rollins. But the hailstorm that followed should have been seen as an omen as the Coasters dominated. James Goode and Bradley Peace-McDonald made their own Boston appearances in that game. United also suffered a 9-2 defeat in their first-ever season, losing at Barnsley Reserves, replicating the result at Newark in 1939.