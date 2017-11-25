The Poachers are looking upwards

Boston Town are targeting a strong mid-table position by Christmas.

Manager Gary Frost believes that his squad could then make a push for the top eight during the second half of the campaign.

“We want to be up there as quickly as possible,” Frost told The Standard.

“But if we can be in and around 10th to 14th after Christmas then I’ll be happy.

“It means we can then start looking at being a bit more consistent and pushing into the top six or eight.

“That’s where we want to be in this league.”

Town continue their quest for points with a double header at the DWB Stadium this week.

Saturday’s home match against strugglers St Andrews (KO 3pm) will followed up by Tuesday’s arrival of Wisbech (KO 7.45pm).