Undefeated Friskney Jets under 15s have won the Lincolnshire Co-Op Mid-Lincs B League.

The team will play in the A League next season, sealing promotion after a hard-fought game against Market Rasen.

Their 2-1 win concluded an unbeaten season of 16 wins and two draws.

The team are run by joint managers Damian Howland and Neil Morgan, plus assistant Jake Portas.